Police: Man Who Owed Drug Debt Held Against Will For Eight Days, Shot In Shin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say on March 10, a 41-year-old male went to a private property on the 3500 block of Stouton Street in Kensington to purchase narcotics. Police say the man selling the narcotics recognized the man as the male who had allegedly stolen crack cocaine from the block in 2016. Once recognized, police believe the Stouton Street man then called several other males in an attempt to collect the money that was owed to them from the complainant for stealing the narcotics.

Police say, roughly five additional males arrived on location armed with handguns and held the complainant against his will inside the house. When the complainant attempted to leave, one of the five men brought to the house shot the man in his left shin. The offenders held the complainant in the house and assaulted him for eight days, forcing him to work off the debt. The complainant sustained a graze wound to his left shin that later became infected.

On Saturday, the man was able to escape from the house and notify police of what occurred.

While enroute to the location, the complainant observed the Stouton Street man that recognized him on March 10 walking on the 1800 block of Atlantic Street; 24th District officers stopped him and took him into custody without incident.

The complainant was transported to Episcopal Hospital for treatment.

The complainant left the hospital against the advice of medical staff. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detective Division.