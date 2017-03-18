New GloCo Hospital Gets State Approval

MULLICA HILL, NJ (CBS) — Plans to build a new hospital just outside Glassboro are moving along as expected.

The Inspira Health Network this week received state approval to proceed with construction of a $326 million facility where Routes 322 and 55 meet in Harrison Township, Gloucester County. Peter Kaprielyan is Vice President for Government and External Relations.

“We have other local planning issues that we’re dealing with right now,” Peter Kaprielyan, Vice President for Government and External Relations, told KYW Newsradio. “It would be our hope that in the spring we could break ground and the project would take somewhere in the range of 3 to 4 years to completion.”

1400 people will be hired in a hospital with over 200 private rooms aimed at replacing Inspira’s facility in Woodbury, formerly known as Underwood Memorial Hospital.

So what happens there?

“We’re going through a redevelopment study in conjunction with the Gloucester County Improvement Authority and the city of Woodbury,” Kaprielyan added. “So that’s about a four-to-five month process where we interview stakeholders. We have a third party that’s helping us with that to really better understand what the needs of the community are and what’s the best use for that property.”

The certificate of need issued by the state is subject to a 45 day appeal period set to expire late next month.