A Good March For Skiing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring starts on Monday, but the slopes are still buzzing.

It’s been an odd year for ski resort operators in the area.

Melissa Yingling, the Marketing Specialist at Blue Mountain, says the season started strong and early, then came the February thaw that killed business and, last week, that dump of 20 inches of snow with cold temperatures returning.

She says the number of people on the slopes now certainly beats the figures from last year.

“Last year at this time we were closed. Yes, for sure, we were closed this past weekend last year, so as of right now our plans are to be open at least through the rest of March,” Yinling said.

She doesn’t know if the spring crowds will be enough to offset the losses from the mild winter, but adds conditions now are fantastic.