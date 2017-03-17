Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Snow For Parts Of The Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–After two days of sunshine, the upcoming weekend will feature two shots at more snow.

A storm system is set to take its time traversing the Delaware Valley this weekend thereby yielding a chance of precipitation starting late tonight and not ceasing until Sunday afternoon.

At most times, any precipitation will remain light in intensity and any snowfall accumulations in and around the city, minimal.

A swath of precipitation will overspread the area, mainly after 3 a.m. tonight, starting as snow in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, a wintry mix in Philly and along I-95, and as rain along the coast.

The precipitation then changes to all rain for much of the area through Saturday morning from south to north save the Poconos where periods of snow will persist.

Rain showers then turn to snow showers with moisture provided on the back edge of the storm system Saturday night area-wide including the Shore.

Scattered snow showers to linger, mainly east of I-95 through Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday for Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, where up to 2″ of snow accumulation is possible and for the Poconos where up to 5″ of snow may accumulate through midday Sunday.

Elsewhere expect only a coating to an inch of snowfall in total for both Saturday and Sunday snow chances.