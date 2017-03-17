The Dom Giordano Show: Rep Perry Warren, Nina Ozul Tunceli, Joe DeFelice | March 17

9:00-OMB Director Mick Mulvaney holds a press conference on President Trump’s “America First” budget.
9:10-Pelosi, Trump budget a “systematic deconstruction of the Federal Government and its role.”
9:35-PA Rep. Perry Warren joined discussing his proposal of “End Child Marriage” bill.
10:00-Nina Ozlu Tunceli, Executive Director of the Americans for the Arts, joined discussing the cuts to the NEA in the Trump budget proposal.
10:35-Philly GOP head, Joe DeFelice, joined discussing the election in the 197th district.
10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.
11:00-Pro and anti-Trump rallies planned on March 25 around Independence Hall.
11:05-Representative Pat Meehan voicing his displeasure with Trump’s budget plan.
11:35-Game of the week.