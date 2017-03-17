St. Patrick’s Day Means Rise And Grind For Irish Dancers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’ll be a busy day for Irish dancers in the region. One group dropped by the CBS Broadcast Center this morning to spread Celtic Cheer.

St. Patrick’s Day starts dark and early for the Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dancers. Coach Kate O’Brien says the alarm sounds at before 5 o’clock.

“We’re dancing in places like the Philadelphia Airport, the arrivals terminal. Rerun Atlantic City as well as the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia.”

Matthew Jones is a two-time world champion dancer. He says putting on a show is his favorite part.

“I might not be having the best performance, but when I see people just enjoying it, it brings a smile to my face. Yeah, it’s just great.”

He says he won’t get to bed until after 10 o’clock but it’s all worth it.