SEPTA Announces Proposed Fare Increases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA announced Friday proposed fare changes for this year.

SEPTA said the changes include modest increases across all modes of travel and payment methods.

If approved by the SEPTA Board, the proposed fare changes would go into effect on July 1 – the start of Fiscal Year 2018.

SEPTA said the proposal builds on efforts implemented with the last increase to simplify the fare structure for customers as they switch to the SEPTA Key. One new proposal removes “premium fares” on the Norristown High Speed Line and bus routes 123, 124, 125, and 150 – making them permanent standard-fare rides.

SEPTA will hold public hearings regarding the proposed fare increase starting April 19.

Below is a summary of changes to some of the most widely used fare payment methods. The full fare increase proposal and public hearing schedule is attached with this press release and posted online at http://www.septa.org/notice/fare-change-hearing.html.

 Cash Fare/Quick Trip: Increase from $2.25 to $2.50

 Tokens/discounted single ride with Key: From $1.80 to $2

 Transit Transfers would remain unchanged at $1

 Disabled Fare: From $1 to $1.25

 Paratransit/Shared Ride: $4 to $4.25

 Weekly TransPass: From $24 to $25.50 (up to 56 trips for one customer)

 Monthly TransPass: rom $91 to $96 (up to 240 trips for one customer)

 Weekly TrailPasses: Currently $27.25-$53, depending on zone; proposed increase to $28.25-$55.75 (up to 56 trips for one customer)

 Monthly TrailPasses: Currently $101-$191, depending on zone; proposed increase to $105-$204 (up to 240 trips for one customer)

 Convenience Pass: From $8 to $9

 Independence Pass: Individual – $12 to $13; Family – $29 to $30

 Ten Trip Discounted Fares for Regional Rail: Currently $38-80 depending on zone; proposed increase to $40-$82.50. (Please note: Ten-Trip Tickets will be replaced upon implementation of the SEPTA Key)

 For other Regional Rail fare proposals, such as pre-paid single trips, on-board purchases and Intermediate One-Way fares, please refer to the attached fare chart.

 Parking: Regional Rail surface lot daily parking fee would increase from $1 to $1.25 with implementation of the SEPTA Key. Surface lot monthly permits would increase from $20 to $25.