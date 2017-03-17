Remembering And Celebrating Irish Traditions At Irish Memorial In Philadelphia

March 17, 2017 2:38 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Saint Patrick's Day

CENTER CITY (CBS) — There were remembrances and celebrations going on throughout the world for Saint Patrick’s Day including here in Philadelphia.

At Philadelphia’s Irish Memorial, 18-year-old Patrick McMaster participated in a flag ceremony involving American and Irish flags, he explained why commemorations like this one are important.

“So other communities and other cultures understand the history of Irish-Americans and how we got here and how we came to this part of Philadelphia and how we are here today and it’s just important to spread the history of Irish Americans.”

Mayor Jim Kenney was there talking about religious persecution Irish immigrants once faced in the city.

There was a celebration too, Judge Jimmy Lee held his annual breakfast at nearby restaurants.

“Millions and millions of people around the world are doing the same thing in honor of the great saint St. Patrick!”

The common pleas court judge even got up to treat the crowd to some Irish ditties.

