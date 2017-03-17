New Poll Examines Race For NJ Governor

HAMDEN, CT (CBS) — New Jersey’s Gubernatorial primary is less than three months away, and there’s a new poll that looks at those seeking to succeed Chris Christie next year.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno leads the Quinnipiac poll of GOP hopefuls, with Wall Street financier Phil Murphy on top of the list of announced Democrats.

No surprise, given Guadagno’s position and Murphy’s personal campaign spending.

But pollster Mickey Carroll tells KYW Newsradio both have a major problem right now, name recognition.

“63 percent of New Jerseyans say they don’t know enough about Guadagno. Murphy 70 percent,” Carroll said.

Both garner about a quarter of their party’s vote at this point, with opponents left in single digit territory. There is one exception. Among Republicans, comedian turned radio talk show host Joe Piscopo garners 18 percent support, even though he’s not yet a candidate. That leads Carroll to opine.

“Question. Can a TV comic like Joe Piscopo be a serious candidate? Answer. Remember Ronald Reagan or, if you prefer, remember Al Franken.”

The poll gives Murphy an almost two to one advantage over Guadagno in a hypothetical head to head battle for Governor.