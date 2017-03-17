Movie Chain Putting Playgrounds Inside Theaters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some California movie theaters are trying to attract families with playgrounds inside the theater.
Cinepolis — the world’s fourth largest movie theater chain — has big plans.
It spent $1 million to create family spaces that cater to kids in two southern California theaters.
The company invited families to try out one of the playgrounds before its grand opening.
Kids can explore the playground for 20 minutes before the movie starts.
However, come showtime, it is closed and monitored by a theater attendant.