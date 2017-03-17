McDonald’s Introduces New Flavors Of Shamrock Shakes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The annual return of the Shamrock Shake is something to celebrate.

And this year, McDonald’s is introducing four new flavors.

The lineup includes the classic shamrock green-dyed, mint-flavored shake, and now they are adding on: Chocolate Shamrock Shakes, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappes, Shamrock Mochas and Shamrock Hot Chocolates.

Shamrock Shakes benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

