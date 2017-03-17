Judge Rules State Can Slash Firefighters’ Pay In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)–Police officers and firefighters in Atlantic City want to get the word out about proposed cuts they say will jeopardize public safety.
They handed out fliers today on the boardwalk to raise awareness.
The cuts have been proposed by the state — which took over Atlantic City’s finances.
The proposal calls for reducing the police force from 274 to 250 and at the fire department from 225 to 125.
The police union filed a lawsuit Wednesday to try to stop the cuts.
A judge issued a ruling today on a similar lawsuit by firefighters, saying layoffs cannot go forward, but it does allow for salary reductions.