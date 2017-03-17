Former State Trooper Charged In Shooting Deaths Of Wife, Newborn Daughter

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — The former Pennsylvania State Trooper who shot and killed his pregnant wife three years ago is now being charged in her death.
Joseph Miller, 36, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of his wife and their 24-week-old daughter. On the afternoon of March 7, 2014, Miller’s 34-year-old pregnant wife, Joanna, was sitting on the floor of their East Norriton sorting baby clothes.
According to the criminal complaint, Miller told investigators he was getting ready to clean his gun when it went off, hitting her in the side of the head.
She died from the wounds. Doctors tried, but failed to save the baby.
He initially told police he was eight to ten feet away from his wife when the gun went off, but later changed that to about two feet away.
The criminal complaint says gunshot residue test patterns show the gun was between three to six inches away from her head when it went off. Investigators say that also contradicts Miller’s statement that he didn’t realize the gun was pointed at his wife.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and District Attorney Kevin Steele are declining comment.