Influential Journalist And Co-Founder Of PABJ, Claude Lewis Dies At 82

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Claude Lewis, a influential journalist in Philadelphia and nationally has died.
He was also a founder of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists along with Paul Bennett.
“People like Claude Lewis were on the front lines of trying to make sense of it all. One hand speak truth to power, and on the other hand try to make sense of it all for the rest of us,” Bennett said.
Lewis also taught at Villanova University. Bennett said educating young black journalists would become a calling card for him. He describes Lewis as a man you could look up to.
“If Philadelphia was to have a walk of fame for African American journalists, Claude Lewis would certainly be among the heads…”
Lewis died in Cherry Hill. He was 82.