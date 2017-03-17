Future Physicians Get Their Hospital Assignments On “Match Day”

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Thousands of medical school students from coast to coast got their future plans handed to them in envelopes on “match day,” when residencies lasting from three to five years are assigned.

Truth be told, a few of the 260 students at the Drexel School of Medicine had their envelopes opened before the official noon time event. But none read the assignment until their good luck toast and a prompt from school officials.

Most got their first or second choices. Some are moving across the country. Others, like Rachel Snyder of Center City, can take a bus. She’s going to Penn to specialize in primary care.

“My husband actually works in Philadelphia and so I’m really happy to stay in the area,” she told KYW Newsradio. “My family’s from here. Yeah, it’s the best possible.”

The students have gotten valuable advice from their mentors, and not just addressing medical concerns. Doctor Anne Fuchs, Associate Dean for Student Affairs, notes that they will sometimes deal with patients worried about immigration.

“It’s important to recognize that some of your patents maybe have concerns and worries and anxieties and we have to recognize that,” Fuchs said.

But it should be noted that all of these students are, in fact, US citizens.