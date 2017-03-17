JCPenney Closing 138 Stores, Including 3 Locally

March 17, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: JCPenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In February, JCPenney said that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

Today, it released a list of 138 stores that will close.

Some of the local stores closing include the stores in King of Prussia Mall, Willow Grove Park and Philadelphia Mills.

JCPenney said the liquidation process will begin in on April 17 for most stores.

The full list of stores closing can be found here.

JCPenney says approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the closures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week
Getaway Guide To Early Spring

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia