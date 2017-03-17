JCPenney Closing 138 Stores, Including 3 Locally

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In February, JCPenney said that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.
Today, it released a list of 138 stores that will close.
Some of the local stores closing include the stores in King of Prussia Mall, Willow Grove Park and Philadelphia Mills.
JCPenney said the liquidation process will begin in on April 17 for most stores.
The full list of stores closing can be found here.
JCPenney says approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the closures.