Cops: Man Found Shot, Run Over In Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are building a timeline after a man was found shot in Overbrook.

Authorities say a driver felt like something was dragging under his car and when he got out of his minivan to see what it was, he found a man who had been shot.

The driver said he pulled over into a driveway to see what was dragging under his car and discovered it was actually a body.

Police have since removed the body and are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.

The gruesome discovery was made just before midnight on the 1000 block of N. 68th Street.

Police were originally responding to the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car, but when they got to the scene they found the victim lying in the driveway and they say he was shot at least once in the head.

The driver remained on the scene. Medics pronounced the victim dead shortly after arriving.

Police followed a trail of blood and found a number of spent shell casings down the block. They say it appears the victim was shot there, and then at some point later the victim was dragged about 100 feet by the driver before he pulled over.

Authorities are investigating this as a homicide.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says, “The 51-year-old driver of the minivan remained on location and is totally cooperating with police. He has been transported to homicide where he is being investigated and interviewed by detectives.”

Police went on to say they do not believe the driver had anything to do with the shooting.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim. There is also no word on a motive at this time.