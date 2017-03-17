Citizens Bank Dealing With Transaction Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Citizens Bank is dealing with some problems this morning involving account transactions.
In a statement, Citizens Bank says customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts including direct deposits.
The bank says the problem is due to a vendor processing issue, and is affecting multiple financial institutions.
Citizens Bank says they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.