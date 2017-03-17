Bucks County Boy Remains Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive In Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County boy remains hospitalized after he was found by his mother, face-down in the snow in their backyard earlier this week.
The five-year-old boy was dressed in a snowsuit, hat, scarf, and gloves playing with the family dog in the back yard of the home on Palomino drive.
Around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, his mother looked out the window and saw the boy lying face down, the year-and-a-half old hound-mix tugging at his scarf.
When she picked him up, he was unresponsive.
The boy was stabilized at Doylestown Hospital, then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where police say he will be under heavy sedation for the next several days.
The investigation continues, but Warrington police say preliminary it seems to be a tragic accident.