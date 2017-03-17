Billy Crystal Forced To Reschedule Philly Shows Due To Illness

March 17, 2017 10:08 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Due to illness, Billy Crystal says he has to reschedule his upcoming shows in Philadelphia.

The shows, originally scheduled for March 20 and 21 at the Kimmel Center, are being rescheduled for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

Tickets to the March 20 date will be honored for Friday, April 14 and tickets to the Tuesday, March 21 date will be honored for Saturday, April 15.

Tickets can be purchased at KimmelCenter.Org, the Kimmel Center box office, or charge by phone at 215-893-1999.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia