Billy Crystal Forced To Reschedule Philly Shows Due To Illness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Due to illness, Billy Crystal says he has to reschedule his upcoming shows in Philadelphia.
The shows, originally scheduled for March 20 and 21 at the Kimmel Center, are being rescheduled for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
Tickets to the March 20 date will be honored for Friday, April 14 and tickets to the Tuesday, March 21 date will be honored for Saturday, April 15.
Tickets can be purchased at KimmelCenter.Org, the Kimmel Center box office, or charge by phone at 215-893-1999.