Winter’s Revenge: More Snow Possible For The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Expect several shots at snow over the next few days but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation.

Our St. Patrick’s Day forecast will yield sunshine, less wind and highs in the low 40’s but after sunset, an approaching storm system will generate a chance of scattered snow showers Friday night, mainly after 11pm. The snowfall could result in a quick coating in spots.

There exists a continued chance of a snow or sleet shower Saturday morning as the low nears but any chance for precipitation in and around the city will turn to rain as temperatures warm into the upper 40’s Saturday afternoon.

As the storm system exists off-shore, lingering moisture on the backside of the low could help to spark some scattered snow showers again Sunday morning. Accumulations, if anything, will be minimal.

Monday marks the start of the Spring season! Expect pleasant albeit cooler than average conditions with sunshine and highs near 50 degrees.