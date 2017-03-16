Philly Area 8-Year-Old Reaches Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At just 8 years old, West Grove native Trevor Sikorski is one of the top 80 young golfers in the country.
As of the top 80 performers of the year, Sikorski has reached the Drive, Chip, & Putt National Finals. The prestigious event will be played at one of the nicest golf clubs in the world Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament.
Sikorski aspires to be a professional golfer and also enjoys ice hockey, mountain biking, and football.
The best piece of advice he’s ever receiver? “Never give up and keep trying.”
The 2017 Drive, Chip & Putt Championship will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on April 2, the eve of the Masters Tournament.
Registration for the 2018 Drive, Chip & Putt Championship is now officially open on DriveChipandPutt.com.