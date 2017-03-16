Wawa Plans To Hire 5,000 New Employees Over Next 3 Months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is planning to hire thousands of new employees over the next three months.

The convenience store announced its plans to launch its spring hiring campaign with the goal of hiring more than 5,000 new associates over the next three months at 750 stores across six states.

Wawa is looking to fill customer service and management level opportunities.

“We are excited to launch our spring hiring campaign to recruit new Wawa associates. As a company part of fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team,” Dave Filano, Wawa’s manager of talent acquisitions, said in a statement.

He added, “As we continue to expand and grow, we’re excited to fill these 5,000-plus positions with people who will quickly become part of the Wawa Way. We’re specifically looking for individuals who enjoy serving others, who want to join our team for the busy summer season and as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa.”

Wawa also announced that some stores will host open houses every Wednesday called “Wawa Career Wednesdays” for four consecutive weeks, beginning March 29 and running through April 19.