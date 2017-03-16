COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

The Dom Giordano Show: PA Rep. Chris Rabb | March 16

March 16, 2017 12:02 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump reveals his “America First budget; privatizing air traffic control. 

9:35-PA Rep. Chris Rabb joined discussing his proposal for a “sanctuary commonwealth.”

10:00-Freedom From Religion Foundation challenging Villanova’s proposed bridge.

10:35-Alan Dershowitz blows up at fellow CNN panelist.

10:40-Maddow. Trump’s 2005 tax return had to be “sterling” for Melania to become a citizen.

10:45-Overrated/underrated.

11:00-Lauren Boisvert joined discussing her house being vandalized because she is a Trump supporter.

11:20-Dr. Sebastian Gorka accused of being  a member of a Nazi-allied group.

11:45-Senator John McCain accusing Senator Rand Paul of working with Putin.

