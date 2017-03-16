The Dom Giordano Show: PA Rep. Chris Rabb | March 16

9:00-President Trump reveals his “America First budget; privatizing air traffic control.
9:35-PA Rep. Chris Rabb joined discussing his proposal for a “sanctuary commonwealth.”
10:00-Freedom From Religion Foundation challenging Villanova’s proposed bridge.
10:35-Alan Dershowitz blows up at fellow CNN panelist.
10:40-Maddow. Trump’s 2005 tax return had to be “sterling” for Melania to become a citizen.
10:45-Overrated/underrated.
11:00-Lauren Boisvert joined discussing her house being vandalized because she is a Trump supporter.
11:20-Dr. Sebastian Gorka accused of being a member of a Nazi-allied group.
11:45-Senator John McCain accusing Senator Rand Paul of working with Putin.