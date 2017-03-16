COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Shemar Moore Returns To “Criminal Minds” To Guest Star On Series’ 12th Season Finale

March 16, 2017 3:20 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBS)  ­–  Shemar Moore will return to CRIMINAL MINDS to guest star in the series’ 12th season finale, Wednesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, CBS3) on the CBS Television Network. Moore, an original cast member from 2005-2016 (251 episodes), will reprise his role as Derek Morgan.

In the episode, Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season.

CRIMINAL MINDS stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia