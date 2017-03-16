Report: Pennsylvania Among Top States To Most Likely Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – St. Patrick’s Day is in less than 24 hours and according to a study, Pennsylvania ranks among the top states to celebrate the Irish holiday.

According to a report by Offers.com, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New York round out the top three most Irish states in the country this St. Patrick’s Day.

They say residents living in those states are most likely to celebrate this year.

Researchers used three inputs to compile their list. First they analyzed Google search data for hundreds of St. Patrick’s Day related keywords, secondly, they looked at Irish population data from the 2010 census and lastly, they compiled survey data of St. Patrick’s Day participation by state.

For those planning to travel this St. Patrick’s Day, researchers found the cities of Boston, Chicago and Savannah are the best for celebrations.

However, less than 10 percent of those surveyed said they plan on traveling for the holiday.

The study found the most common ways people plan on celebrating are by wearing green and attending a party at a bar or restaurant.