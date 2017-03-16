Pennsylvania School Janitor Is Up For Janitor Of The Year

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS)—A Pennsylvania school janitor is in the running for janitor of the year.

Ted Qualli Jr., janitor at Newtown Elementary School in Bucks County, is described as the glue that keeps his school together in a contest bio:

“Ted Qualli has a special place in the hearts of Newtown Elementary’ s students and staff. From getting balls off the roof to helping a teacher jump their car, he plays many roles and cares a great deal for the students who walk through the door each day. As a veteran, he can be seen showing his old uniform to students on Veteran’s Day and teaching them about his service to our country. He is also an avid gardener and each year brings in plants lovingly grown in his home garden for every student and teaches them how to care for them. But perhaps the most impressive thing about Ted? He calls every one of Newtown’s 850 students by name.”

As part of Cinta’s Janitor of the Year contest , Ted could win $5,000 and another $5,000 for his school

To vote for him visit: http://www.cintas.com/customer_applications/janitoroftheyear/vote.aspx