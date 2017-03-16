New Jersey Music Teacher Facing Charges After Alleged Incident Left Student Injured

LINWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A Linwood middle school teacher is facing criminal charges after authorities say an incident involving the teacher left a child injured.

It happened back on Feb. 10 at the Belhaven Avenue Middle School.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Kimberley Peschi, 40, of Galloway Township, used her leg to pull the chair of a sitting 12-year-old child—ultimately causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor.

Peschi was processed for the arrest the same day at the Linwood Police Department.

The teacher is being charged with cruelty and neglect of children and simple assault.

“I’m shocked, I just can’t picture it,” said Peschi’s neighboor, Alisa Campbell. “I’ve seen kids come to her house for music lessons and she’s been doing that for quite some time.”

The Linwood school superintendent would not talk on camera but said in an email: “The staff member you asked about is presently suspended with pay pursuant to the law. As the interim chief school administrator I am working on making a recommendation regarding further action as appropriate under the law.”

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.