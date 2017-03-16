New Event Invites Citizens To Put Community Improvement Ideas ‘On The Table’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From offices and libraries, to homes and community centers, organizers of a national event are seeking people to host informal meetings between citizens who want to talk about ways to improve their communities.

It’s called “On the Table”

“People talking to each other, breaking bread, is a very powerful thing,” said the Philadelphia Foundation’s Pedro Ramos, one of the organizers for the event.

He says the goal is to get as many people as possible together for one day, May 23rd, anytime, anyplace, to discuss what matters to them.

“Gives the opportunity to share what our aspirations are, what our ideas are, for making our communities stronger,” Ramos said.

Anyone can host or attend a discussion. Afterwards, everybody will be given surveys and the results will be released later this year.

Ramos believes lawmakers will be looking closely at the findings.

“This is a way of reconnecting ourselves, and also being able to reconnect with, and be heard by, those institutions,” he said.

“Because a lot of times people don’t know because we’re so far removed from each other.”

