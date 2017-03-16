McDonald’s Tweets, Deletes Message To Trump: ‘Disgusting Excuse Of A President’

By Kaya Yurieff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — A quickly deleted tweet from McDonald’s verified Twitter account took aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.
The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”
oh my it’s even pinned pic.twitter.com/tGv6EdpZEm
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2017
The tweet was published at 9:16 a.m. and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s Twitter account page, before it was deleted about 20 minutes later.
Just before 10:30 a.m., McDonald’s tweeted that Twitter informed them their account was “compromised.”
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.
— McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017
