McDonald’s Tweets, Deletes Message To Trump: ‘Disgusting Excuse Of A President’

March 16, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: McDonald's, Trump, Twitter

By Kaya Yurieff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — A quickly deleted tweet from McDonald’s verified Twitter account took aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was published at 9:16 a.m. and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s Twitter account page, before it was deleted about 20 minutes later.

Just before 10:30 a.m., McDonald’s tweeted that Twitter informed them their account was “compromised.”

