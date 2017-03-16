Law Firm Hosts March Madness Party, For A Good Cause

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local law firm uses March Madness to help a non-profit put food on the tables of those in need.

With food flowing from popular Philadelphia restaurants, and dual big-screens showing the games, dozens of people packed into the Crystal Tea Room at the Wanamaker Building for the 15th annual Zarwin Baum March Madness party.

“What’s fun is that it combines both March Madness and just the fun of being together here, and also supporting what I think is a great cause in Philadelphia,” said Glen Bergman.

That cause is Philabundance, a local non-profit that helps feed the needy. Bergman is their Executive Director.

“The money goes to helping us purchase food and run operations so that we can provide food for people in need,” he said.

Bergman says money for Philabundance is raised through a silent auction where sports paraphernalia, paintings, and even vacations go to the highest bidder.

“Really, it’s a lot of fun bidding, and getting a lot of people engaged with Philabundance in the future also,” Bergman said.

Over the years, the Zarwin Baum March Madness party has raised more than $250,000 for Philabundance.

This year the goal is $50,000.