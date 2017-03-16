Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: St. Pat’s Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning to spend the weekend in New York for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests a visit to some Irish Heritage sites while you’re there.

The wave of Irish families pouring off the ships in mid-19th century while fleeing famine in the Emerald Isle were staggering.

They arrived in a hostile New York, their landing-place was Castle Garden at Battery Park. A monument to their suffering can be seen at the historic site.

It’s just a short walk to the ferry that pliés between the tip of Manhattan and Ellis Island, where later Irish immigrants arrived in America. Here you can

also research your own family’s landing.

The same ferry terminal sends you off to the nearby Statue of Liberty, their beacon, as Immigrants lined the rails of arriving ships.

Returning to Manhattan, the Tenement Museum, a short bus or subway ride away, offers a look at how the second wave of Irish lived and worked.

Now about that Pub. In lower Manhattan, look for Stone Street and the Dubliner.

