Free Cheesesteaks On Nerlens Noel Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nerlens Noel is coming back to town for the Mavericks’ game against the Sixers on Friday night.

But more importantly, the former Sixers forward and fan favorite tweeted that he’ll be at Chickie’s and Pete’s tonight giving out free cheesesteaks!

PHILLY ! I'll be at Chickies and Petes hanging out from 7-8pm tmrw (Thursday) night … FREE CHEESESTEAKS ON YA BOY #AllLove — Nerlens Noel (@NerlensNoel3) March 16, 2017

We assume this means the South Philly location, but Noel didn’t specify.

Noel, 22, was one of the original Sam Hinkie process players, but he was traded at this year’s trade deadline by new Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo for Justin Anderson and what will be a second-round pick.

Noel is averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 24.0 minutes in seven games with the Mavs.