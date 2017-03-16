COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Free Cheesesteaks On Nerlens Noel Tonight

March 16, 2017 11:25 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nerlens Noel is coming back to town for the Mavericks’ game against the Sixers on Friday night.

But more importantly, the former Sixers forward and fan favorite tweeted that he’ll be at Chickie’s and Pete’s tonight giving out free cheesesteaks!

We assume this means the South Philly location, but Noel didn’t specify.

Noel, 22, was one of the original Sam Hinkie process players, but he was traded at this year’s trade deadline by new Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo for Justin Anderson and what will be a second-round pick.

Noel is averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 24.0 minutes in seven games with the Mavs.

