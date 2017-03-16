Devils Beat Flyers 6-2 To Snap 10-Game Winless Streak 

March 16, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Flyers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall scored two goals apiece and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Kyle Palmieri and Joseph Blandisi also scored as New Jersey set a season-high for goals and ended an 0-8-2 streak, its longest without a win since going (0-7-4) in 1990-91.

Keith Kinkaid made 17 saves for the Devils, who lost seven one-goal games during their skid.

Michael Del Zotto and Brayden Schenn scored the Flyers, who lost goaltender Steve Mason to an undisclosed injury on Hall’s first goal early in the third period, a spectacular one-handed shot on a breakaway that gave the Devils a 4-2 lead.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

