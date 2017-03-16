Cuts To Visa Program Could Impact Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On April 3rd, the government will start accepting yearly petitions for a special work visa, but immigration fears stemming from the Trump administration are worrying applicants.

Each year, the government issues 85,000 H-1B visas, those are working passes for people whose jobs require at least a bachelor degree.

“Companies were able to get about 1/3 of the people who they hoped to be able to get through this process,” said William Stock, an immigration attorney in Philadelphia.

He says President Trump, during his campaign, signaled he wants to reform the H-1B program, Stock says that’s something that could hurt the Delaware Valley.

“A lot of them are employed in healthcare and immigration technology, and that’s a really important part of the economy in our Philadelphia region,” said Stock.

Stock says there may be an influx in competition this year for the H-1B because of concerns people have due to the administration’s views on other visa programs.

“Some Canadians, for example, are very nervous about the president’s statements that he wanted to withdraw from NAFTA. So, if they are on a visa that’s under NAFTA, they are looking to get into this lottery,” Stock said.

Filing period for the H-1B opens April 3rd.