Clean Up Continues For SEPTA Following Snowstorm

March 16, 2017 4:33 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two days after the snowstorm, it remains an icy challenge for riders trying to get on and off of SEPTA buses.

Many SEPTA bus stops are still blocked by small mountains of hardened snow.

It’s an obstacle for this rider: “I’ve got to walk over the snow. And walk in the street.”

SEPTA spokeswoman Carla Showell-Lee says SEPTA crews are picking through the ice, but she says SEPTA is only responsible for clearing out shelters on Market and Chestnut between Front and 30th Streets, in addition to those on SEPTA property.

“Just hearing some of the stories that people are still finding mounds of snow around their bus shelters, and that shouldn’t be the case. Because we want people to get on our buses safely,” she said.

Showell-Lee says riders should notify SEPTA to report dangerous conditions around their bus stop, wherever it is.

She says this storm was particularly difficult, because the heavy wet snow froze — meaning it couldn’t be easily plowed or shoveled.

