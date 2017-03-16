COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Christie Attends Princeton NCAA Opener, Roots For Notre Dame

March 16, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Christie, March Madness, NCAA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is attending Princeton University’s NCAA tournament game, but he’s not rooting for his state’s Ivy League university.

Christie is sitting a few rows behind Notre Dame’s bench Thursday in Buffalo and rooting for the Fighting Irish.

The Republican has been friends with Notre Dame coach Mike Brey since he worked at the University of Delaware, from where Christie graduated.

Christie’s daughter Sarah is a student manager on the team.

Christie’s son Andrew graduated from Princeton last year and played for its baseball team.

