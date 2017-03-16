Officials Warning People To Watch For Falling Ice In Center City

By KYW Newsradio’s Tim Jimenez and CBS3’s Anita Oh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials are warning those walking around Center City to watch for falling ice.

Spring is only days away, but winter isn’t going away quietly.

“I’m sick of the ice,” one person said.

Sheets and chunks of ice have been flying off of uncleaned cars, which is a big problem. And so is the ice falling from mid- or high-rise buildings.

Falling Ice Closes Portion Of Market Street In Center City

That’s why the sidewalk is blocked in front of the Loews Hotel here in Center City.

Officials with L and I, the Department of Licenses and Inspections, have been roving around Center City looking out for ice built up on facades or ledges.

Across Center City, officials are urging building owners to check for dangerous situations put up barricades and warning signs to keep pedestrians safe and aware.

CBS3’s Anita Oh reports that several people were nearly hit by falling sheets of ice in Center City.

Some sidewalks in Center City blocked off due to falling sheets of ice. Several passerby almost hit. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TvFIRC9at2 — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) March 16, 2017

One man was nearly hit while walking.

Case in point. Watch out for falling ice in Center City. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9TUURyekKO — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) March 16, 2017

Officials are telling people to be aware of their surroundings because even small pieces of ice can do a lot of damage.