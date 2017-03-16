COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Officials Warning People To Watch For Falling Ice In Center City

March 16, 2017 1:08 PM
By KYW Newsradio’s Tim Jimenez and CBS3’s Anita Oh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials are warning those walking around Center City to watch for falling ice.

Spring is only days away, but winter isn’t going away quietly.

“I’m sick of the ice,” one person said.

Sheets and chunks of ice have been flying off of uncleaned cars, which is a big problem. And so is the ice falling from mid- or high-rise buildings.

That’s why the sidewalk is blocked in front of the Loews Hotel here in Center City.

Officials with L and I, the Department of Licenses and Inspections, have been roving around Center City looking out for ice built up on facades or ledges.

Across Center City, officials are urging building owners to check for dangerous situations put up barricades and warning signs to keep pedestrians safe and aware.

CBS3’s Anita Oh reports that several people were nearly hit by falling sheets of ice in Center City.

One man was nearly hit while walking.

Officials are telling people to be aware of their surroundings because even small pieces of ice can do a lot of damage.

