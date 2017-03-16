COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Brian Haddad’s 2017 ‘Piece Of Garbage’ Bracket

March 16, 2017 10:43 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s back!

Your favorite bracket of March, Brian Haddad’s Piece Of Garbage bracket, is back.

The No. 1 seeds are: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Nelson Agholor’s hands, and millennials.

Some of the dark horses that could make a deep run include: No. 4 Doug Pederson’s pressers, No. 3 Chris Christie, and No. 5 The Flyers.

The matches will determined via a poll on Brian Haddad’s Twitter account.

You can see last year’s bracket here: Brian Haddad’s 2016 ‘Piece Of Garbage’ Bracket

