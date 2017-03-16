Brian Haddad’s 2017 ‘Piece Of Garbage’ Bracket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s back!
Register: 2017 Bracket Challenge
Your favorite bracket of March, Brian Haddad’s Piece Of Garbage bracket, is back.
The No. 1 seeds are: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Nelson Agholor’s hands, and millennials.
Some of the dark horses that could make a deep run include: No. 4 Doug Pederson’s pressers, No. 3 Chris Christie, and No. 5 The Flyers.
The matches will determined via a poll on Brian Haddad’s Twitter account.
You can see last year’s bracket here: Brian Haddad’s 2016 ‘Piece Of Garbage’ Bracket