Zeoli Show Log 03.15.17

3pm- Sen. Chuck Schumer has threatened to shut down the government over Trump’s proposed boarder wall.
3:05pm- President Trump stated his desire to roll back auto industry regulations, which he believes will help make the U.S. the auto capital of the world again.
3:25pm- Rachel Maddow obtained a copy of Trump’s 2005 tax returns. According to the 2005 returns, Trump made $150 million and paid $38 million in taxes.
4pm- Jim DeMint, President of The Heritage Foundation and former U.S. Senator from South Carolina, checks in to talk about the downside of the House healthcare bill and internet sales taxes.
4:20pm- According to Rep. Raul Grijalva, Trump’s proposed budget would close the Grand Canyon.
4:25pm- Sen. John McCain accused Sen. Rand Paul of working for Vladimir Putin.
4:35pm- Rep. Paul Ryan claims there are not enough votes in the House or Senate to vote exclusively on repeal of Obamacare.
4:40pm- Laura Ingraham believes that the Ryan healthcare bill is a trap designed to hurt Donald Trump.
5pm- Senator Michael Dohery, who represents New Jersey’s 23rd Legislative District Hunterdon County, calls in to discuss the “no child bride” law.
5:55pm- Sen. Elizabeth Warren says that Jeff Sessions lied during his confirmation hearing.