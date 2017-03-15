Trump: ‘Can You Imagine What The Outcry Would Be’ If Snoop Dogg Fired Gun At Obama

WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump has responded to Snoop Dogg’s controversial music video where he shot a toy gun at a clown dressed as the commander in chief.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump said, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

In the music video for “Lavender,” Snoop Dogg fires a toy gun that releases a flag with the word “bang” at a character named Ronald Klump.

Snoop Dogg ‘Shoots’ Trump Clown ‘Ron Klump’ In New Video

The rapper told Billboard he has several issues with the new president — everything from his election to the proposed travel ban.

“It’s a lot of clown s*** going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general,” Snoop said.

He added that he didn’t make the four and a half minute long video, which was directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina, to elicit a reaction from either Trump or his critics.

“I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing,” he said. “Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void.”

Boaty McBoatface Is Now A Yellow Submarine

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, told TMZ Snoop Dogg shouldn’t have taken aim at Trump in the video.

“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should be really careful about,” Rubio said. “I think people can disagree on policy, but we’ve got to be careful about that kind of thing because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea and you could have a real problem.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.