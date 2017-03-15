The Dom Giordano Show: Victor Fiorillo & Mayor James Maley | March 15

9:00-Rachel Maddow releases a portion of President Trump’s tax returns from 2005.
9:20-President Trump seeking bi-partisanship on a new healthcare plan?
9:35-Victor Fiorillo of Philly Mag joined discussing meteorologists getting slammed for predicting the weather wrong.
10:00-Mayor of Collingswood, James Maley, joined discussing the vandalism against Trump supporters.
10:35-Temple University raising meal prices because of the soda tax.
11:00-Uber and Lyft prices sky rocket the morning after winter storm Stella.