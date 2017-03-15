Temple Puts Increase In Room And Board On Hold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University’s decision to raise the price of its meal plan for students next year set off a heated exchange with city officials, because Temple was attributing the increase to Philadelphia’s beverage tax. But Temple has backpedaled a bit.

Temple’s board voted, via a Tuesday conference call, to raise board rates by six percent. Afterward, the school’s chief financial officer said most of it was to cover the cost of the one-and-a-half-cent an ounce beverage tax the city has imposed on distributors to pay for universal pre-K and a facilities rehab.

A skeptical Mayor’s Office noted this is the third increase in four years and questioned the role Temple’s stadium project was playing. That prompted Temple to announce it would review its calculations before imposing the increase.

It estimates the tax will cost $68 per student. That’s about 520 12-ounce sodas for each student over the course of the academic year.