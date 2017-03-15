Study: Local Public Gardens Worth About Quarter Billion Dollars A Year For Economy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow may have tamped down attendance yesterday at the Philadelphia Flower Show; but still, flowers and gardens translate into big bucks.

A new study finds the economic impact of local gardens in our region is more than a quarter billion dollars a year.

Some growth stems from the selfie. Almost everyone who shows up at places like Morris Arboretum — where attendance has exploded over the past decade — snaps pics on their phones.

Executive director Paul Meyer says social media is good for gardens.

Who says money doesn't grow on trees? Study finds public gardens drive a quarter billion dollars annually in local economic development. pic.twitter.com/7BITodvvhB — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) March 15, 2017

“Absolutely. They can post pictures, but also they can share information. Real time information about what’s blooming now, what’s looking good.”

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society president Matt Rader says the study confirmed what many in the industry have long believed.

“Public gardens create jobs, they support local businesses, they influence property values, and they contribute to overall economic development and quality of life.”

The study by Econsult Solutions found the impact of gardens totals $256-million a year on the local economy.