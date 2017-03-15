Storm Damage Assessments Underway At Jersey Shore

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Jersey Shore towns are assessing the damage in the wake of Tuesday’s Nor’easter.

Several towns from Atlantic City south experienced tidal flooding. It appears North Wildwood took quite a hit along its beaches, according to Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

“Really along the entire length of our beach from the inlet all the way down to 26th street. Got up all the way to the dune line,” Rosenello told KYW Newsradio. “Caused some clifting along the dune that we’re going to have to do a lot of work to get back in shape for the summer.”

But if your summer plans include North Wildwood, Rosenello says you need not worry.

“We’ve been working cooperatively with our sister community, the city of Wildwood. We have been moving sand back and forth between our beaches,” Rosenello added.

So they’ll start next month to use Wildwood sand to fill North Wildwood’s gaps and that work should finish just before Memorial Day, in time for summer tourists.

There are also plans to work with the state of New Jersey to strengthen dunes throughout the Wildwoods, although they worked in North Wildwood this time around.