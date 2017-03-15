Steakhouse Owner Promises Free Steaks To All Northern Kentucky Students If Basketball Team Beats Kentucky

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are just over 15,000 students at Northern Kentucky University.
All of whom are just one basketball win away from a free steak dinner.
According to the AP, Cincinnati area steakhouse owner Jeff Ruby says he’ll buy steak dinner for the entire university student body if No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky upsets No. 2 seeded Kentucky in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
That’s over $1 million worth of steaks.
Related: Porter: Top 5 Potential Future 76ers Playing In Tourney
“Yes, this could get very expensive,” Ruby told WCPO in Cincy. “But it’s important to me to show support to our hometown organizations.”
Northern Kentucky finished the season 24-10 and third in the horizon at 12-6, but won their conference championship earning their first NCAA Tournament bid ever.
Northern Kentucky is 20-point underdogs vs. Kentucky.