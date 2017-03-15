Prosecutor To Announce Arrest In Swedesboro Death

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest nearly a year after a man was found beaten to death in a trailer behind an abandoned business in Swedesboro.
Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton will discuss details during a news conference on Wednesday in Woodbury.
Police discovered the body of 61-year-old Sylvester “Buttons” Combs Jr. in April. He had no permanent address and was known to frequent the trailer.
An autopsy revealed Combs had sustained blunt force head injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.
