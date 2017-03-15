NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Prosecutor To Announce Arrest In Swedesboro Death

March 15, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, Swedesboro

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest nearly a year after a man was found beaten to death in a trailer behind an abandoned business in Swedesboro.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton will discuss details during a news conference on Wednesday in Woodbury.

Police discovered the body of 61-year-old Sylvester “Buttons” Combs Jr. in April. He had no permanent address and was known to frequent the trailer.

An autopsy revealed Combs had sustained blunt force head injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia