Philly Joins Nearly 2 Dozen Other Cities In Legal Action Against Trump’s Travel Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is among two dozen cities that have filed an amicus brief in Seattle, where six states have challenged President Donald Trump’s travel ban, the mayor’s office says.

Six majority-Muslim nations – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — face restricted travel into the United States.

“It is vitally important for us to join other cities to show that this revised second travel ban is still legally flawed,” said City Solicitor Sozi Pedro Tulante.

Tulante continued, “By joining in this brief, we want to inform the Court that we believe that the travel ban is not only illegal, but it also hurts Philadelphia and offends the values that make this City a welcoming place for refugees fleeing persecution and for immigrants seeking to start a new life.”

The executive order restricts immigrants from six countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and halts the admission into the U.S. of people granted refugee status for 120 days while the Trump administration revises immigration screening procedures.

The mayor’s office says the U.S. District Court in Seattle is considering the emergency motion to apply its existing injunction to the new executive order.

“The Cities’ amicus brief explains the vital contribution that immigrants make to our cities and country, points out that classifications based on religion and natural origin are presumptively invalid, and argues that the travel ban is misguided and unconstitutional,” according to the mayor’s office.

“I’m proud that Philadelphia has joined with other cities throughout our nation to oppose the revised travel ban,” said Miriam Enriquez, Philadelphia’s Director of Immigrant Affairs.

“This reinforces Philadelphia’s commitment to protecting our immigrant and refugee communities, and to being a welcoming city to all,” she said.

Joining Philadelphia in filing the brief are Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Central Falls (RI), Gary, Ithaca, Jersey City, Madison, Minneapolis, Montgomery County (MD), Oakland, Portland, Saint Paul, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara County, Santa Monica, Seattle, Skokie, South Bend, and West Hollywood.

The mayor’s office says Philadelphia will continue to stand up against anything that threatens our city’s inclusive and diverse practices.

The City of Philadelphia released a set of resources and guides on the on the amended travel ban, immigration and sanctuary cities here.