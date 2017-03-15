WIND ADVISORY: Minimal Melting Wednesday | School Closings | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  | Community Cancellations#CBS3Snow  | March Snow Photos

Philadelphians Forced To Dig Out After Snow Freezes Over

March 15, 2017 10:22 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: snow, Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Digging out and getting around was rough this morning in Northwest Philadelphia; places like Chestnut Hill, Manayunk and Roxborough.

While driving through the neighborhoods, spinning wheels like of a van on Monastery Avenue at Ridge in Roxborough, was a common sound.

Snowplows, Troopers Escort 23-Month-Old In Need Of Heart Transplant To Hospital During Winter Storm

Good Samaritans came out, digging away at the snow, pushing the van to try to help the driver get back on her way.

Then, in Manayunk, where the tight squeeze through the neighborhood was even tighter.

Vinny, clearing a sidewalk, was trying to get rid of the ice.

“It’s like chipping away at concrete. It’s rough. You get a little bit each time. That’s it.”

Allentown Digging Out From Heavy Snow

Vinny was exhausted, but kept on chiseling away. He had warm thoughts to last week.

“I was riding my motorcycle Friday. And here we go days later, I’m chopping ice.”

