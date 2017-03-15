Philadelphians Forced To Dig Out After Snow Freezes Over

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Digging out and getting around was rough this morning in Northwest Philadelphia; places like Chestnut Hill, Manayunk and Roxborough.

While driving through the neighborhoods, spinning wheels like of a van on Monastery Avenue at Ridge in Roxborough, was a common sound.

Good Samaritans came out, digging away at the snow, pushing the van to try to help the driver get back on her way.

Then, in Manayunk, where the tight squeeze through the neighborhood was even tighter.

Getting around in Manayunk after the snow? Not the easiest thing to do. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/UWGMm499Ys — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) March 15, 2017

Vinny, clearing a sidewalk, was trying to get rid of the ice.

“It’s like chipping away at concrete. It’s rough. You get a little bit each time. That’s it.”

Vinny was exhausted, but kept on chiseling away. He had warm thoughts to last week.

“I was riding my motorcycle Friday. And here we go days later, I’m chopping ice.”