WIND ADVISORY: Minimal Melting Wednesday | School Closings | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  | Community Cancellations#CBS3Snow  | March Snow Photos

Hard, Frozen Snow Presenting Challenge In City’s Effort To Clear Streets

March 15, 2017 3:35 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Pat Loeb, snow, Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Streets Department says it has cleared 75 percent of the city’s roadways and hopes to have the rest cleared by the end of the week. But the city is asking for patience from those who live on small side streets.

The snow totals were less than many storms in recent years, but the particular combination of factors — the ice content and the freezing temperatures, are making it hard to move. Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams says that’s why he’s being conservative in predicting when crews will finish the job.

“Our goal is to try to get as much as we can today given the challenges that we face with the freezing temperatures,” Williams said, “and we understand that’s going to be kind of an obstacle on us getting complete by today.”

Williams says anyone who’s street is still snow-covered by the end of Wednesday should call 3-1-1.

Trash and recycling collection is back but only at curbside. There will be no driveway collections for the rest of the week.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia