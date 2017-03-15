Hard, Frozen Snow Presenting Challenge In City’s Effort To Clear Streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Streets Department says it has cleared 75 percent of the city’s roadways and hopes to have the rest cleared by the end of the week. But the city is asking for patience from those who live on small side streets.

The snow totals were less than many storms in recent years, but the particular combination of factors — the ice content and the freezing temperatures, are making it hard to move. Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams says that’s why he’s being conservative in predicting when crews will finish the job.

“Our goal is to try to get as much as we can today given the challenges that we face with the freezing temperatures,” Williams said, “and we understand that’s going to be kind of an obstacle on us getting complete by today.”

Williams says anyone who’s street is still snow-covered by the end of Wednesday should call 3-1-1.

Trash and recycling collection is back but only at curbside. There will be no driveway collections for the rest of the week.